Penix returns as Falcons roll past Packers 35-14 at Lambeau

ATLANTA ended Green Bay’s run at Lambeau Field with a 35-14 victory Thursday night, as Michael Penix Jr.’s return from a torn ACL gave the Falcons’ offense a lift. The Packers were without edge rusher Micah Parsons (ACL) and running back Josh Jacobs (commissioner exempt list) for the matchup.

Penix completed 18 of 25 passes for 256 yards with one touchdown and one interception, throwing the pick on his third pass before settling in. He was 13-of-15 in the second and third quarters, connecting with tight end Austin Hooper for his scoring pass and converting all five third-down attempts in that span.

The Falcons dominated on the ground, totaling 244 rushing yards. Bijan Robinson accounted for 194 of those yards and a touchdown, while Brian Robinson Jr. added a rushing score. Wide receiver Drake London caught nine passes for 194 yards.

Jordan Love finished 28-of-52 for 312 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, but the Packers managed just 17 rushing yards as Green Bay’s undermanned offensive line struggled. The Falcons recorded 11 hits on Love, two weeks after he was sacked 15 times by Minnesota, and Green Bay was missing two offensive-line starters in addition to Jacobs.

Atlanta entered the night having scored a combined 16 points over its first two games with third-string quarterback Cooper Rush under center. The Falcons had 17 points by halftime and ended a 27-drive streak to open the season without a red-zone snap, a run tied with the 1997 Detroit Lions for the second-longest such streak over the past 45 seasons, per ESPN Research.

The Falcons also saw roster movement in the secondary this week, placing star cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (groin) on injured reserve and welcoming back corner Billy Bowman Jr., who tore his Achilles last November. Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich called Terrell “one of the league’s top boundary corners,” and Ulbrich praised the play of Bowman, C.J. Henderson and Avieon Terrell in limiting Green Bay’s passing attack. Atlanta plays next on Oct. 5 at the New Orleans Saints.