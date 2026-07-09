France cruise past Morocco as Mbappé and Dembélé strike

According to the match report, France were seldom troubled in their World Cup quarterfinal victory over Morocco as captain Kylian Mbappé produced a moment of individual brilliance to open the scoring and Ousmane Dembélé added a second to blunt any hope of a Moroccan comeback.

According to the match report, manager Didier Deschamps was rated 8 for keeping a calm hand on the team, allowing his starting XI to find a way through before making changes; the report notes he has equalled the most World Cup appearances by any manager with 25.

According to the match report, goalkeeper Mike Maignan received a 6 after having little to do for much of the match, though he was required to be alert to an awkward Azzedine Ounahi attempt late on. Jules Koundé was given a 7 for tidy defending and precise passing on the right, while William Saliba also earned a 7 after an uneasy start but then composed himself.

According to the match report, Dayot Upamecano was rated 7 after nearly scoring with a powerful header that was denied by Yassine Bounou and otherwise showing strength and composure despite a sliced clearance in the second half. Lucas Digne received an 8 for his attacking contributions down the left and a first-half effort that struck the crossbar.

According to the match report, Adrien Rabiot and Manu Koné were each given 7s, with Rabiot growing into the game and winning duels in midfield and Koné filling in for the injured Aurélien Tchouaméni while making several strong interventions, including a notable tackle on Brahim Díaz. Michael Olise was handed a 7 for his involvement in most of France’s attacking play.

According to the match report, young winger Désiré Doué earned an 8 for a lively first-half display that included the flick that set up Mbappé’s opener and several dangerous runs, while Ousmane Dembélé, rated 7, was largely quiet for much of the match but finished well to add France’s second goal.