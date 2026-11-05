How 10 new NFL head coaches have fared through eight games

The 2026 NFL offseason produced 10 head-coaching hires, tying the most in a single offseason, according to ESPN Research. The group includes Klint Kubiak in Las Vegas, Todd Monken in Cleveland, Mike McCarthy in Pittsburgh, Jesse Minter in Baltimore, Joe Brady in Buffalo, Jeff Hafley in Miami, Robert Saleh in Tennessee, and Mike LaFleur, Kevin Stefanski and John Harbaugh in Arizona, Atlanta and New York, respectively, according to ESPN.

ESPN enlisted NFL Nation reporters to assess early signs of progress and concern for each new coach after eight games. The teams were ranked by ESPN’s Football Power Index playoff odds and individual writeups highlighted both statistical markers and personnel moves shaping each club’s start.

In Buffalo, Joe Brady has overseen a high-powered offense that has produced a 6-1 start and leads the NFL in scoring at 33.3 points per game, according to ESPN. The Bills rank second in both yards per game and yards per play, and Josh Allen leads the league in yards per pass attempt (8.7). A spring trade for receiver DJ Moore has helped a more vertical attack, and the team converts red-zone trips into touchdowns on 70% of opportunities. Conversely, the pass defense has struggled, ranking 30th in yards allowed per game, and the team has moved on from safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and benched cornerback Maxwell Hairston while nickelback Dee Alford has dealt with injuries, leaving younger and practice-squad players to take major snaps, according to ESPN.

Mike McCarthy’s Pittsburgh team is 6-2 with an FPI playoff chance of 81.0%, according to ESPN. The offense has leaned on Jaylen Warren and a young offensive-line core to create a physical rushing attack, and McCarthy hired Patrick Graham to install a traditional 3-4 defensive front. The Steelers held opponents to a league-best 51.3 rushing yards per game over the past three games. Still, the passing game has been inconsistent: Pittsburgh ranks 20th in passing yards per game (210.5) and 21st in air yards per attempt (6.5), and drops by top receiver DK Metcalf have been costly. The team is scoring touchdowns on only 50% of red-zone trips, tied for 26th, and designed runs were used on 31% of goal-to-go plays over the past four games, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s series provides similar breakdowns and a key stat for each of the 10 clubs, beginning with Buffalo in Western New York and covering Arizona, Atlanta, Baltimore, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Pittsburgh and Tennessee, according to ESPN.