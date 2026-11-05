Six NFL players fantasy managers can trust heading into Week 9

Fantasy managers routinely wrestle with trust decisions ahead of each slate. According to ESPN, this evaluation looks at players individually — based on game tape, numbers and usage — to identify options to trust heading into Week 9.

According to ESPN, Jameson Williams is playing his best football, scoring 19.5 fantasy points per game over his last four contests and recording at least one touchdown in three straight games. Williams remains a boom-or-bust piece with big-play upside who can produce without high-end target volume; he produced 26.1 fantasy points in Week 7 and projects as a WR2/flex.

According to ESPN, Jonah Coleman has become the Broncos’ top option. He posted a season-best 20.4 fantasy points in the Week 8 win over Kansas City, finishing with 104 total yards and a touchdown on a team-high 15 touches. While J.K. Dobbins will still receive carries, Coleman is viewed as a more valuable dual-threat and is recommended as an RB2 for a favorable Week 9 matchup with the Panthers.

According to ESPN, Ryan Flournoy has emerged as Dak Prescott’s No. 3 target behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, providing a stable floor as a deeper-league WR3. Flournoy is averaging 13.3 fantasy points over his last four games, has caught touchdown passes in two of those games, and is available in more than 75% of ESPN leagues. He has averaged about 5.3 targets per game and can serve as a bye-week fill-in.

According to ESPN, Braelon Allen has looked decisive and powerful on tape while filling in for an injured Breece Hall (quad). Allen has averaged 18.4 fantasy points per game over his last four and has recorded 100-plus total yards in each of those games. Allen’s overall value would decline if Hall returns for Week 9 against Kansas City, but he remains a viable flex even in a shared backfield; the Jets could also move Hall ahead of the trade deadline.

According to ESPN, Malik Washington has emerged as Miami’s No. 1 target and a useful streaming option, scoring at least 11 fantasy points in four of his past five games. Washington’s versatility — work on backfield alignments, fly sweeps and screens — adds value; ESPN likens some of his play to Deebo Samuel Sr., and he draws a favorable matchup Sunday versus the Lions.

According to ESPN, Antonio Williams drew strong reviews for his Clemson tape for route running and coverage awareness and is slippery after the catch. With Terry McLaurin sidelined for the season (knee), Williams can now play a larger role as a rookie for the Commanders.