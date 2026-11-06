Don’t be surprised if Broncos’ Bo Nix heats up, rookie Jonah Coleman emerges

Don’t be surprised if Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix finishes as a top-12 fantasy QB this season, a turnaround the staff suggested is possible given recent trends and the matchup picture.

According to ESPN, Nix is rostered in only 57.5% of standard leagues after reaching 15 fantasy points in just one of his first six games. He averaged 17.9 fantasy points last season and finished seventh in fantasy QB scoring in each of his first two NFL seasons, producing notable volume while also rushing for 786 yards and nine touchdowns over that span.

Nix is currently outside the top 20 among QBs in scoring average (14.4), but in total points he trails the No. 12 option, Carolina Panthers starter Bryce Young, by only 11 fantasy points. The Broncos face the Panthers this week; ESPN noted the matchup and recent defensive differences between the teams.

Schedule strength and recent play have driven optimism. The Broncos have already faced several top opponents and, after the Panthers game and a bye, will see the Las Vegas Raiders twice, the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers among remaining foes, along with matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots. Nix has looked sharper recently: he broke off a 62-yard touchdown run in Week 7, has thrown more downfield (eight pass plays of 20-plus yards over the past two weeks versus 11 in the first six games) and has not been intercepted since Week 3.

Another potential breakout is rookie running back Jonah Coleman. A fourth-round pick from Washington, Coleman has appeared in only three games entering Week 9 but looked like Denver’s top back upon returning from a sprained ankle. He scored 20.4 fantasy points in Week 8, posted 14.8 points in Week 2 and briefly missed time with injury. With J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey producing little — Harvey is on injured reserve — Coleman has emerged as a central playmaker in the Broncos’ backfield.