A year later: How the Jets’ Gardner and Williams trades reshaped three teams

In a span of less than two hours on Nov. 4, 2025, the New York Jets completed two blockbuster deadline trades that reshaped three franchises. Cornerback Sauce Gardner was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts, first reported at 12:47 p.m., and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was sent to the Dallas Cowboys at 2:05 p.m. The moves have coincided with a combined 14-35 record for the Jets, Colts and Cowboys since the deals, according to ESPN.

The Gardner package sent Dayton’s top young cornerback—then 25—to Indianapolis in exchange for first-round picks in 2026 and 2027 and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. Mitchell was widely perceived as a “throw-in” but was insisted upon by New York during negotiations, according to the report.

The Williams deal returned a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick and defensive tackle Mazi Smith, whom the Jets later cut in training camp. The Jets secured the better of the Cowboys’ two 2027 first-round selections—Dallas’ own pick and the Green Bay Packers’ selection acquired in the Micah Parsons trade—after pressing for that protection in talks. Williams was 27 at the time of the trade.

There have been significant organizational repercussions. Colts general manager Chris Ballard was fired Oct. 19, and both Jets coach Aaron Glenn (4-13) and Colts coach Shane Steichen (3-13) were described as fighting for their jobs, according to ESPN. The Colts also moved veteran pieces—guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner—for draft capital; Nelson is 30 and Buckner 32 and both were in the final year of their contracts. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer’s future has been tied to Dallas’ performance in a weakened NFC East, per the report.

The Jets accepted short-term setback for long-term draft assets and will enter the April draft with three first-round selections, a key motive cited as addressing a quarterback need. Coming into Week 9, ESPN Analytics projected those picks at Nos. 5 (their own), 6 (from the Colts) and 14 (from the Cowboys). ESPN also put Dallas’ playoff probability at 43 percent. Rich Cimini, Stephen Holder and Todd Archer reviewed last year’s blockbusters and their effects on each franchise, according to the report.