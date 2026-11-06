Week 9 arrivals: Trevor Lawrence doubles down on denim, Ethan Burke in Ovechkin jersey

November football did not come with a single dress code in Week 9. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens opened the week on Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium, where possible showers were noted as a factor for arrivals, according to the Week 9 arrivals report.

According to the report, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence doubled up on dark denim for Thursday Night Football, pairing a zip-front jacket with matching jeans and cream sneakers.

The report also highlighted Ravens rookie linebacker Ethan Burke. Born in Annapolis, Maryland, and raised in nearby Pasadena, Burke layered a throwback Alex Ovechkin Washington Capitals jersey featuring the Screaming Eagle logo over a black hoodie.

Regional weather and style notes for Sunday were included in the report. Sunshine and mid-60s temperatures in Charlotte were cited as favorable for a varsity jacket or a knit polo, while Miami Gardens’ temperatures in the 80s were said to allow for breezy button-downs, relaxed trousers and shades.

Out West, the report cited sunshine in Southern California and the Bay Area as setting the stage for short sleeves and lighter fabrics, while possible showers in Seattle suggested a different approach. The Northeast and Midwest were noted for cooler conditions: temperatures in the 50s in Philadelphia and Foxborough were described as good territory for knitwear, and a cool Sunday night in Chicago was given as a reason for players to choose a statement coat for the walk into Soldier Field.