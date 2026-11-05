DeForest Buckner returns to 49ers in Oct. 27 trade, reunites with Super Bowl-era teammates

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — DeForest Buckner returned to the San Francisco 49ers when the team acquired him from the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 27, sending a 2027 fourth-round pick to Indianapolis. Buckner, who was the No. 7 overall pick in 2016, said he wanted to be traded to San Francisco and added, “I didn’t want to go anywhere else.” He said he dropped to his knees and prayed after learning from new Colts general manager Ed Dodds that the deal was done.

Buckner rejoins a core group that includes Deebo Samuel Sr., Dre Greenlaw, Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. He was last in a 49ers uniform following the club’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. The team still has seven players on the roster from that game, now including Buckner.

Members of that group actively pushed for Buckner’s return. Nick Bosa mentioned the idea of trading for him to coach Kyle Shanahan months ago, while Kittle and Juszczyk discussed the move with teammates and personnel and remained in contact with Buckner. Buckner also heard directly from Greenlaw and Samuel. Buckner said the bond among that group will “never be broken,” and they have repeatedly spoken of shared “unfinished business” from the Super Bowl loss.

The 49ers also view Buckner as more than a sentimental addition. The defensive line had been operating with questions at tackle in the preseason and has seen injuries to Alfred Collins (patellar tendon) and C.J. West (knee). Rookie Gracen Halton has emerged in the rotation, and the team expects Buckner to set an example for young players and help lighten their workloads.

Since entering the NFL in 2016, Buckner is one of four players with at least 75 sacks and 25 batted passes, joining Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt, New Orleans’ Cameron Jordan and Kansas City’s Chris Jones. At 32, Buckner has 4.0 sacks this season, which would already lead the 49ers. Bosa is aiming to return Sunday against the Raiders after missing five games with a calf injury.

San Francisco has sought more consistent pressure without heavy blitzing; through seven games the team generated pressure on 23% of opponent dropbacks when rushing four, the second-lowest mark. Bosa joked that a reunion and a run to a championship “would make a good documentary if we did it.”