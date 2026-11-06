Bills vs. Vikings: How to watch Monday Night Football (Week 9)

The Buffalo Bills visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, with the game scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET. According to ESPN, the matchup will be televised on both ESPN and ABC.

Alternate coverage and companion programming will also air at kickoff. Monday Night Football Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show will be on ESPN2 at 8:15 p.m., and MNF Playbook with Next Gen Stats is slated for the same time on NFL Network, according to ESPN.

Fans unable to watch on linear television can stream the game. According to ESPN, the matchup will be available through the ESPN App and via the NFL streaming hub.

ESPN has announced a music partnership for Monday Night Football that will carry through the 2026 NFL season. The network will collaborate with Apple Music on music curation for MNF games, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s Week-by-week listings also mention other prime-time matchups later in the season, including the Dallas Cowboys at the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 and the New England Patriots at the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15.