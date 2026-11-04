Gary Kubiak’s influence shapes sons Klint, Klay and Klein across NFL roles

Levi’s Stadium has provided lasting moments for the Kubiak family. Gary Kubiak won Super Bowl 50 there as the Denver Broncos’ head coach, and, a decade later, his eldest son Klint earned a Super Bowl title at the same venue while serving as an offensive coordinator, according to ESPN. The family will add another chapter when Klint’s Las Vegas Raiders face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9, with brother Klay on the opposite sideline and youngest brother Klein scouting from the press box.

Gary Kubiak’s résumé helped shape that path. He served as Denver’s offensive coordinator from 1995-2005 under Mike Shanahan and was John Elway’s backup from 1983-1991. He recorded 63 wins as the Houston Texans’ head coach from 2006-2013 and is credited with four Super Bowl victories with the Broncos — three as an assistant and one as a head coach in 2016, according to ESPN.

Klint Kubiak, 39, is the first Kubiak to become an NFL head coach and is viewed as a central figure in the Raiders’ rebuild. Klint played wide receiver and defensive back at Colorado State from 2005-2009 and began his coaching career as an offensive quality control coach in 2010-11 before becoming a graduate assistant at Texas A&M in 2012, where he worked with wide receivers including Mike Evans, according to ESPN. He has described a turning point during Texans draft meetings in 2009, when sitting in on discussions helped change his mind about coaching.

Klay Kubiak, 38, is in his sixth season with the 49ers and his second as the club’s offensive coordinator. Klein Kubiak, 35, has been a national scout and special projects staffer for the Dallas Cowboys since 2022 and was slated to provide advanced scouting ahead of Dallas’ Week 10 game against San Francisco. “It’s weird how the world works,” Klein told ESPN of the family convergence.

Former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan praised Gary Kubiak’s influence and the next generation, saying, “I knew if [Gary’s kids] wanted to get into coaching, they’d be great because of everything that their dad did,” according to ESPN. The brothers’ individual paths differ, but the shared thread is the football upbringing and philosophies imparted by their father.