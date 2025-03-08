Lakers vs Celtics NBA Recap: Highlights

Game Recap

The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics renewed their historic rivalry on March 8, 2025, in a highly anticipated matchup between two of the top teams in their respective conferences. In a thrilling back-and-forth contest, the Celtics secured a 117-112 victory, fueled by Jayson Tatum’s 36-point performance and late-game defensive stops.

The first quarter saw both teams come out firing, with Luka Dončić leading the Lakers’ offense, scoring 12 points early. However, Boston responded with Tatum and Jaylen Brown combining for 18 points, giving the Celtics a 30-28 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Boston extended its lead, capitalizing on fast-break opportunities and three-point shooting. The Lakers fought back with Anthony Davis dominating the paint, but Boston took a 58-54 lead into halftime.

The third quarter belonged to the Lakers, as Dončić and Davis took control, leading a 14-4 run to give Los Angeles a 78-72 lead heading into the final period. However, in the fourth quarter, Tatum took over, scoring 14 points in the final six minutes and sealing the game with a step-back three in the final minute.

Key Performances

Boston Celtics:

Jayson Tatum: 36 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists.

Jaylen Brown: 24 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists.

Kristaps Porziņģis: 18 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks.

Los Angeles Lakers:

Luka Dončić: 32 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds.

Anthony Davis: 28 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks.

Austin Reaves: 14 points, 4 assists.

Statistical Highlights

Field Goal Percentage: Lakers: 47.5% Celtics: 49.8%

Three-Point Shooting: Lakers: 36.7% (11/30) Celtics: 41.2% (14/34)

Turnovers: Lakers: 13 Celtics: 10



Takeaways

Jayson Tatum continues to prove he’s an MVP candidate , taking over in the clutch.

Luka Dončić and Anthony Davis showed great chemistry, but the Lakers struggled to contain Boston's perimeter shooting.

Boston's defense stepped up in the fourth quarter, forcing key turnovers and limiting second-chance points.

