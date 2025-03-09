Michigan vs Michigan State NCAAM Recap

Game Recap

The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans renewed their heated Big Ten rivalry on March 9, 2025, in what is known as the Michigan Derby. Both teams were battling for conference tournament positioning, and the game delivered a thrilling back-and-forth affair. In the end, the Spartans edged out a 74-70 victory, led by Tyson Walker’s clutch shooting and lockdown defense.

The first half was a defensive battle, as both teams struggled to find rhythm early. A.J. Hoggard controlled the pace for Michigan State, but Michigan’s Dug McDaniel responded with key assists and a three-pointer that helped keep the game tied at 32-32 at halftime.

In the second half, Michigan’s big men took control, with Tarris Reed Jr. dominating inside, putting the Wolverines ahead 52-46 with 10 minutes remaining. However, Michigan State countered with a 12-2 run, sparked by three straight baskets from Walker. The final two minutes saw trading baskets and defensive stops, but Michigan State iced the game with free throws and a critical block by Jaden Akins in the closing seconds.

Key Performances

Michigan State Spartans:

Michigan Wolverines:

Statistical Highlights

Field Goal Percentage: Michigan State: 46.3% Michigan: 44.7%

Three-Point Shooting: Michigan State: 38.2% (8/21) Michigan: 33.3% (7/21)

Turnovers: Michigan State: 9 Michigan: 12



Takeaways

Tyson Walker continues to be Michigan State’s go-to scorer , delivering in the clutch once again.

, delivering in the clutch once again. Michigan’s size advantage kept them competitive , but late-game turnovers proved costly.

, but late-game turnovers proved costly. Michigan State’s defense stepped up in key moments, helping them secure a crucial conference win.

