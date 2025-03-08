Rangers vs Senators NHL Recap

Game Recap

The New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators faced off in an Eastern Conference battle on March 8, 2025, with both teams looking to strengthen their playoff positioning. In a game full of momentum shifts, the Rangers secured a 4-2 victory, powered by Artemi Panarin’s multi-point night and a stellar performance from Igor Shesterkin.

The first period was all Rangers, as Chris Kreider opened the scoring with a breakaway goal just five minutes in. Shortly after, Panarin doubled the lead with a one-timer from the slot, giving the Rangers a 2-0 advantage heading into intermission.

Ottawa responded in the second period, cutting the lead to 2-1 after Tim Stützle capitalized on a power-play opportunity. The Senators continued to apply pressure, but Shesterkin made a series of key saves to maintain New York’s lead.

In the third period, the Rangers put the game away, with Vincent Trocheck scoring on a rebound to extend the lead to 3-1. Despite a late goal from Brady Tkachuk, an empty-netter by Mika Zibanejad sealed the 4-2 win for New York.

Key Performances

New York Rangers:

Artemi Panarin: 1 goal, 1 assist, 4 shots on goal.

Chris Kreider: 1 goal, 1 assist.

Igor Shesterkin: 32 saves, .941 save percentage.

Ottawa Senators:

Tim Stützle: 1 goal, 1 assist.

Brady Tkachuk: 1 goal, 5 hits.

Anton Forsberg: 28 saves, .903 save percentage.

Statistical Highlights

Shots on Goal: Rangers: 33 Senators: 34

Power Play Efficiency: Rangers: 1/3 Senators: 1/4

Faceoff Wins: Rangers: 53% Senators: 47%



Takeaways

Shesterkin's elite goaltending made the difference, keeping the Rangers ahead during Ottawa's second-period surge.

New York's special teams performed well, with a crucial power-play goal by Panarin.

, with a crucial power-play goal by Panarin. Ottawa fought hard but struggled to finish chances, ultimately falling short in the third period.

