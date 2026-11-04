Scotty Bowman tops NHL coaches with 1,244 career wins

Scotty Bowman ranks as the winningest head coach in NHL history with 1,244 regular-season victories, according to ESPN. The Montreal native compiled his record over 30 seasons and retired in 2002 at age 68 after leading the Detroit Red Wings to the franchise’s 10th Stanley Cup.

Bowman won nine Stanley Cups in his career — five with the Montreal Canadiens, three with Detroit and one with the Pittsburgh Penguins — and twice received the Jack Adams Award as the league’s top coach, according to ESPN.

In February 2026, Joel Quenneville reached the 1,000-win milestone, joining Bowman as the only NHL head coaches with at least 1,000 career victories, according to ESPN. Quenneville is credited with 1,019 wins in the ESPN totals.

Other coaches on the list of most career wins (asterisk denotes active coaches): Scotty Bowman, 1,244; Joel Quenneville*, 1,019; Paul Maurice*, 964; Lindy Ruff*, 957; Barry Trotz, 914; Peter Laviolette*, 850; Ken Hitchcock, 849; Al Arbour, 782; John Tortorella, 777; Darryl Sutter, 737; Alain Vigneault, 722; Mike Babcock*, 711.

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