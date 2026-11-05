Como’s Champions League surge: genuine threat or short-lived story?

Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League reached the halfway point with tables beginning to take shape, and Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid remain perfect with four wins from four, sitting atop the 36-team ladder, according to ESPN. Arsenal sits not far behind, while statement wins from Como and Manchester United have both clubs well placed to advance from the group stage.

Como have emerged as one of the tournament’s most eye-catching stories. The Italian side recorded notable wins over RB Leipzig and Manchester United and followed with a 9-1 victory over Lens. Domestically they sit in the Serie A top four and have compiled 37 goals in 14 games across both competitions. Nico Paz has scored six goals and supplied seven assists this season; Anastasios Douvikas leads the Champions League scoring chart, according to ESPN.

ESPN analysis praises the coaching job of Cesc Fàbregas. Rob Dawson wrote that while Como are unlikely to win the competition, they are becoming the team opponents do not want to face, with strong organisation across the pitch and creative freedom for players such as Paz. Dawson also noted the club’s lakeside stadium is cramped and uncomfortable for visiting teams, making Como a tricky tie in a two-legged knockout scenario.

Mark Ogden described Como as an exciting, risk-taking outfit and a breath of fresh air in Italy and Europe, while cautioning they may not reach the quarterfinals and suggesting Fàbregas could attract interest from larger clubs. Sam Marsden highlighted the manager’s impact on a squad whose contributors include Douvikas, who arrived from Celta Vigo, Lucas Da Cunha, who was with the club in Serie B, Luis Milla from Getafe and left-back Álex Valle, a former Barcelona player.

Other moments from Matchday 4 included Manchester United’s comeback that has raised questions over the manager’s future, Fenerbahçe’s surprise win over Liverpool and a historic performance from Yamal as Barcelona thumped Aston Villa, according to ESPN.