Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025

Tournament Recap

The Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club & Lodge concluded on March 7, 2025, with Scottie Scheffler securing his second career win at the event. Scheffler edged out Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele in a tense final round, finishing at -13 under par, winning by two strokes.

The final round began with a three-way tie at the top between Scheffler, Hovland, and Schauffele. Despite challenging wind conditions, Scheffler remained steady, sinking four birdies on the back nine, including a crucial 12-footer on the 17th hole to pull ahead.

Final Leaderboard – Top 5 Finishers

Position Player Score Round 4 Score 1st Scottie Scheffler -13 68 (-4) 2nd Viktor Hovland -11 69 (-3) 3rd Xander Schauffele -10 71 (-1) 4th Rory McIlroy -8 70 (-2) 5th Collin Morikawa -7 72 (E)

How Scheffler Secured the Win

📌 Ball Striking & Accuracy: Scheffler led the field in strokes gained on approach, allowing him to set up multiple birdie chances.

📌 Putting Consistency: Despite tricky greens, he converted three putts of 10+ feet in the final round, a key factor in closing out the victory.

📌 Clutch Performance on the 17th & 18th: While Hovland and Schauffele struggled with the difficult par-4 18th, Scheffler played conservatively to secure par and seal the win.

Key Takeaways

Scottie Scheffler solidifies his status as one of the best on tough courses , with another Bay Hill triumph.

, with another Bay Hill triumph. Viktor Hovland’s short game improvement was on display , proving he’s ready for bigger wins.

, proving he’s ready for bigger wins. Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa fell short, struggling with consistency despite solid rounds.

What’s Next on the PGA Tour?

With The Players Championship up next, golf fans can expect another high-stakes tournament as the world’s best prepare for the Masters in April.

Call-to-Action (CTA):

For more PGA Tour recaps, golf betting insights, and major tournament previews, subscribe now and stay tuned for the latest action!