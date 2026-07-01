Law enforcement official: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to wed at Madison Square Garden

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be married at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the security plans. The official said the events will begin with a smaller rehearsal dinner Thursday night.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the arrangements, the AP reported.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Wednesday that a permit has been filed for a “large event” at Madison Square Garden. “We are fully prepared,” he added, and said, “There isn’t anything to share beyond that.”

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said police “will of course have a detail in place” but declined to provide additional information. This week, crews were observed unloading equipment from trucks outside the Manhattan arena, and a large carpet was briefly unveiled outside one entrance before being promptly removed.

Speculation about a wedding at an iconic New York venue built to a frenzy in recent days after weeks of unconfirmed reports that the ceremony could take place over the July Fourth weekend. Nothing has been publicly confirmed by the couple, despite multiple requests from The Associated Press to Swift’s representative for comment, including on Wednesday.