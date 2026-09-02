Major leaguers largely oppose a salary cap, say anonymous survey

With the postseason approaching, the sport’s labor fight remains a central concern for players, not just fans. A survey of more than two dozen current major leaguers who spoke anonymously asked how often clubhouses discuss collective bargaining topics, how players view a salary cap, their opinions on MLBPA leadership and whether a lockout that could affect the 2027 season is likely.

The prevailing reaction to a salary cap was rejection. Multiple players described themselves as not open to the idea, with some using emphatic language. Others said a cap would be unwelcome without more information, and a handful voiced uncertainty about the full consequences based on what they had been told.

Some respondents allowed that a cap might be acceptable under narrow conditions, but many warned of long-term erosion of player pay. One player recalled the 1994 World Series cancellation when arguing that players would be prepared to hold out, and another warned that initial cap terms could appear attractive before revenue shares were reduced over time. One veteran predicted that a cap would transform rosters in undesirable ways.

When asked whether they would accept a cap if it meant higher individual compensation, answers were mixed. A few said they might listen, but several emphasized the collective impact over personal gain. Union-minded players and those who expect to become free agents said decisions should consider the whole player group rather than individual exceptions.

Players repeatedly said they would defer to union leadership to determine the appropriate course. The anonymous responses captured skepticism about caps and concern about long-term consequences, while also reflecting a range of views on whether specific terms could alter that stance. The questionnaire included direct questions about the possibility of a lockout that could shorten the 2027 season.