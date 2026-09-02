Lamar Jackson viewed as rebound candidate after injury-plagued season

The article frames roster decisions as a mix of facts and feelings, arguing that decision-making is not a precise science but a blend of data and lived experience. It uses Dolly Parton as a motif for conviction and embraces the idea that accepting fallibility can improve enjoyment and outcomes.

That approach, the piece suggests, should extend to fantasy football. The author cautions against blindly following consensus and urges drafters to pair research with personal conviction. Examples in the article include potential stances on players such as Christian Watson and Jakobi Meyers as part of a strategy to build a distinctive roster.

The article singles out Lamar Jackson as a notable case study. It reports that Jackson came off career-low rushing numbers and that his redraft stock has fallen. The author says Jackson battled hamstring, toe, ankle and back injuries during the past season, missed four contests and played through pain in other games.

Numbers cited in the piece underline the swing in production. Before his initial Week 4 injury, Jackson averaged 27.6 fantasy points per game and was on pace for 30 passing scores. Even in what the article calls a down year, Jackson averaged 18.1 fantasy points per game in the contests he finished, a figure the author presents as evidence of lingering upside.

Looking ahead, the article states Jackson enters 2026 fully healthy and positioned for a rebound. It notes Baltimore faces the NFL’s fifth-easiest strength of schedule and points to the addition of a rookie pass-catching quartet — wide receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt plus tight ends Matthew Hibner and Josh Cuevas — as factors that could boost his aerial production alongside a new offensive coordinator.