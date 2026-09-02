Henry eyes climb up NFL rushing list as Ravens adjust to new offense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Derrick Henry said during a sideline interview that he intends to keep playing beyond this season, joking, “Let’s do 11 more.” Henry has signaled this summer that this season will not be his last, but it could be a significant one: he currently ranks 10th on the NFL’s all-time rushing list and is 994 yards away from No. 6.

Henry would leapfrog past four Hall of Famers — Eric Dickerson, Jerome Bettis, LaDainian Tomlinson and Curtis Martin — who combined for 11 first-team All-Pro selections and seven single-season rushing titles. He needs 1,811 rushing yards this season to pass Adrian Peterson for No. 5, a total Henry has exceeded twice in his career, most recently in his debut season with the Ravens in 2024.

Backup running back Justice Hill said Henry is “well aware of where he stands” and of what is required to reach the top five. “When you go into a season, you always talk about your goals and things you’re trying to achieve,” Hill added. Henry moved from No. 19 to No. 10 on the all-time rushing list last season; when he passed Tony Dorsett in December, Henry called it “a surreal moment for me and something that I always cherish.”

The Ravens will deploy Henry in a new offensive system this season after Declan Doyle replaced Todd Monken as playcaller. Doyle, Henry’s eighth offensive coordinator in 11 NFL seasons, said Henry will have “an immense role” and “a pretty large workload,” though he would not commit to Henry exceeding 300 carries for a third straight year.

Other attainable milestones include needing two rushing touchdowns to pass Marcus Allen (123) for the third-most rushing TDs in NFL history and the chance to tie LaDainian Tomlinson for the most consecutive and total seasons with at least 10 rushing touchdowns (10). Henry can also surpass Barry Sanders (five) for the most seasons with at least 1,500 rushing yards. He is the active leader with 2,662 career carries, 822 more than any other current running back.

Teammate Roquan Smith praised Henry’s work ethic and durability, calling him a “first-ballot [Hall of Famer]” and noting, “I’ve never seen the guy complain.” Smith recalled the challenge of preparing to face Henry, describing him as a physical presence who looks like a “Greek god.”