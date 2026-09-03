Who is calling plays across the NFL in 2026? Key changes to know

The 2026 season kicks off in six days with a rematch of Super Bowl LX as the Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots on Wednesday (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). Josh McDaniels returns as the Patriots’ playcaller, while Brian Fleury replaces Seattle’s 2025 offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak — who became the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach this offseason — making Fleury one of 18 new offensive playcallers entering 2026, according to ESPN.

Several longtime head coaches continue to call plays for their teams. Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers and Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams remain the primary playcallers in their respective offenses, ESPN reports. In contrast, former Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton handed playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Davis Webb.

Some familiar names resurfaced in new roles this offseason. Mike McCarthy is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach, Frank Reich will call plays for the New York Jets, Brian Daboll is the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator and Mike McDaniel is serving as the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive coordinator, according to ESPN. The season also brings several first-time NFL playcallers, including Baltimore Ravens OC Declan Doyle, Philadelphia Eagles OC Sean Mannion and Washington Commanders OC David Blough.

In Buffalo, Joe Brady is listed as the Bills’ playcaller and offensive coordinator. Brady has called plays for quarterback Josh Allen since mid-November 2023, transitioned from interim offensive coordinator to offensive coordinator and now holds playcalling responsibilities while also serving as head coach, according to ESPN. With Brady directing the offense, the Bills ranked second in points per game (29.6) and first in offensive EPA since 2024, and ESPN Research notes the team designed rushes on 59% of first-down plays under Brady (the highest percentage in the NFL), up from 42% before he took over (the lowest percentage).

In Miami, Bobby Slowik is the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator and playcaller in his second season with the team after serving as the passing game coordinator in 2025. Slowik previously spent two seasons as the Houston Texans’ offensive coordinator, and ESPN coverage links the Dolphins’ 2025 passing struggles to a combination of declining quarterback play, an injury to Tyreek Hill and limited receiving options. ESPN Research also reports the Dolphins recorded the NFL’s second-highest screen attempt percentage (14%) last season with Slowik as senior passing game coordinator.