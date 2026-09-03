Mike Clay: How to manage your fantasy team after the draft

After the draft, work is far from finished. According to Mike Clay, many managers assume a strong draft guarantees a title, but active in-season management separates frequent winners from casual participants.

Clay cites a 2007 example from a long-running 16-team dynasty league. His 13-year-old brother, Matthew, drafted Tom Brady, Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Stephen Gostkowski, Adrian Peterson and Kellen Winslow II — a collection that produced the top-scoring QB, top WR, top kicker, a top-five RB and a top-five TE. Matthew’s team started 9-0 and averaged 105.3 points per week, but a missed lineup decision during a Week 10 Patriots bye resulted in a 69-9 loss and the squad ultimately fell in the semifinals.

By contrast, Clay describes his own season in that league: after beginning 0-7, he pursued roster changes via trades, won six consecutive games, reached the playoffs and won the title. Clay uses the juxtaposition to underline two points in fantasy football: the weekly nature of the game and the variance of scoring.

Clay emphasizes that team-building is ongoing in seasonlong, dynasty and keeper formats. Many managers undercut their title chances by becoming too content with their roster and avoiding trades. Trading behavior tends to cluster at extremes — managers are often either highly aggressive or notably passive — and recognizing those tendencies among leaguemates can be an advantage.

Understanding opponents’ philosophies, tendencies and skill levels helps in evaluating the trade market. Clay offers practical examples: a Detroit Lions fan such as Daniel Dopp might overpay for hometown players, and some managers habitually overreact to Week 1 results. He also notes that knowing which leaguemates respond to trade offers and which overvalue their own players can determine whether negotiations are worth pursuing.