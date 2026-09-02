Aaron Rodgers joins first four-quarterback room in 22nd NFL season

PITTSBURGH — Aaron Rodgers, entering his 22nd NFL season at age 42, is part of a four-quarterback group on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man roster for the first time in his career. The QB room includes Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Drew Allar alongside Rodgers.

Rodgers said Wednesday he had never been on a roster with four quarterbacks and acknowledged the decision requires sacrificing a roster spot elsewhere. He added that if a team’s best 53 players are selected, those four should be included on Pittsburgh’s roster.

Until this season, coach Mike McCarthy had not started a year with more than three quarterbacks on an active roster. Under Matt LaFleur, Rodgers was part of a three-quarterback room in 2020 after the Packers drafted Jordan Love, while other seasons under LaFleur typically featured just two quarterbacks. During Rodgers’ time with the New York Jets, the 2023 Week 1 roster listed Rodgers and Zach Wilson as the only quarterbacks, and the following season it was Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor.

Rodgers served as a mentor through the preseason and monitored Howard and Allar in the third preseason game at Buffalo from home. He said he held back some of the commentary he would have made watching on television but praised the newcomers for looking comfortable, moving to the ball and operating efficiently.

Rodgers noted that Howard and Allar are farther along than he was as a rookie, saying they are mentally grasping the offense, the checks and the calls. He highlighted their growth, referenced Drew Allar’s draft status and camp play, and said he is encouraged by their prospects once his playing career ends.