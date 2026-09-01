Travis Kelce debuts Samoyed dog in Tommy Hilfiger campaign

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce revealed his and Taylor Swift’s dog as part of a Tommy Hilfiger campaign, according to Vogue. The female Samoyed appears alongside Kelce as he moves through New York’s Plaza Hotel while Ace Frehley’s cover of “New York Groove” plays in the ad.

Vogue reported that when the Tommy Hilfiger team wanted a dog for the campaign, Kelce suggested his own. Kelce told Vogue, “We figured, why not her?” He added, “She crushed it, and actually really fit into that Tommy aesthetic, too. Those are some of my favorite shots.”

The campaign also features a range of public figures, including Carmelo Anthony, tennis player Frances Tiafoe, Blackpink singer Jisoo, model Gigi Hadid and DJ and singer Peggy Gou, Vogue said. The collaboration between Hilfiger and Kelce is scheduled to be released in summer 2027, according to the report.

Kelce is preparing for his 14th and potentially final season in the NFL, the report noted.

Vogue also detailed Kelce’s marriage earlier this year to pop star Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden, which was attended by dozens of celebrities, including teammate Patrick Mahomes, actress Mariska Hargitay and actor Paul Rudd.