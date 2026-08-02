Man City plot move for Chelsea winger Pedro Neto; Godts attracts Premier interest

Manchester City are preparing a surprise bid for Chelsea winger Pedro Neto as new manager Enzo Maresca looks to bolster his attacking options, according to The Sun. The Portugal international previously worked under Maresca at Stamford Bridge and could be available for about £70 million, with Chelsea said to be open to negotiations despite viewing him as a key member of the squad. AC Milan are also monitoring Neto, who is reportedly keen to remain in the Premier League.

Ajax winger Mika Godts has drawn interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham, TEAMtalk reports. The 21-year-old produced 17 goals and 13 assists in 34 appearances last season, and Paris Saint-Germain have intensified their pursuit. TEAMtalk adds a fee of roughly €50 million would likely secure his transfer, leaving Premier League clubs with a narrow window to act.

Turkish side Trabzonspor have reportedly made significant progress in talks to sign former Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, Footmercato writes. The report says Trabzonspor are in pole position and that rival Beşiktaş have suspended negotiations despite earlier reaching a verbal agreement with Salah’s representatives. Trabzonspor president Ertuğrul Doğan, however, stated that no final agreement has yet been reached.

Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye is reportedly a target for Al Hilal in a potential £75 million deal, according to Football Insider. Ndiaye has been linked with Manchester United but the report suggests United are unlikely to match the Saudi club’s offer. Football Insider adds the 26-year-old is said to want to remain in Europe and has rejected several contract proposals from Everton.

Chelsea and Tottenham have joined Newcastle in the race for Atalanta centre back Giorgio Scalvini, The Sun reports. Atalanta are prepared to consider offers around €50 million for the 22-year-old. The Sun says Chelsea have already contacted Scalvini’s representatives, while Tottenham are monitoring him as a possible replacement should Cristian Romero depart.

Other reported links include Barcelona forward Ferran Torres being open to a move to Paris Saint-Germain (Matteo Moretto); Tottenham making an opening £55 million offer for Victor Osimhen (Ekrem Konur); Arsenal and Newcastle negotiating over a £70 million Bruno Guimarães deal (Fabrizio Romano); Curtis Jones pursuing a move to Inter (TEAMtalk); Chelsea preparing a new contract offer for João Pedro (The Athletic); interest in Troy Parrott from several clubs for about £25 million (TalkSPORT); and reports that Juventus have pulled out of the race for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.