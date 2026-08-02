Gayoso: Myanmar loss was wake-up call as Philippines respond with 4-1 win

Philippines forward Jarvey Gayoso said the national team treated a humbling 4-1 defeat to Myanmar as a test of character after the ASEAN Championship opener at New Clark City Stadium. “It’s hard to accept,” Gayoso said, adding that the squad had not played to the standards it expected of itself.

Four days later the Philippines produced a markedly different result, recovering from an early deficit to beat Laos 4-1. Laos played with 10 men from the 14th minute after Phetdavanh Somsanid was sent off, but the hosts responded with four unanswered goals to secure the victory and revive their tournament hopes.

Gayoso converted a 60th-minute penalty for the Philippines’ third goal. He maintained that, despite the scoreline, the team was short of the level it wants to reach. “We are not yet to the standard that we want to perform in,” Gayoso told ESPN. “But we showed character in our second-half performance.”

Linking the turnaround to the earlier loss, Gayoso said the defeat to Myanmar served as a necessary wake-up call. “We needed the wake-up call,” he added. “We need to remind ourselves that we are good enough to play our way,” according to ESPN.

The win moves the Philippines onto three points from two matches and keeps them in contention ahead of a crucial home meeting with seven-time champions Thailand on Tuesday. Whether the comeback against Laos marks the true start of the Philippines’ campaign will ultimately be tested against tougher opposition.