Thailand top group as Malaysia suffer first ASEAN Championship loss

Bangkok — Malaysia’s perfect start to the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 ended Saturday as Thailand defeated them 2-0 at Rajamangala Stadium, according to the match report.

The contest was described as curiously disjointed and lacked rhythm for large parts, with Thailand dominating possession and rarely looking in danger. The hosts opened the scoring in the 37th minute when Yotsakorn Burapha converted from the penalty spot after a crucial VAR review awarded the spot kick, sending Malaysia goalkeeper Azri Ghani the wrong way.

Four minutes before the hour mark, Thailand doubled their advantage. A brilliant one-touch passing move — one of the few pieces of real quality on the night — saw Teerasak Poeiphimai picked out unmarked inside the area to finish calmly into the net.

Malaysia threatened a late comeback when captain Paulo Josué produced a speculative effort from the edge of the box in the 78th minute that Thailand goalkeeper Kampol Pathomakkakul pushed around the post. Kampol then made another fine save with three minutes remaining, spectacularly parrying a long-range effort from Daryl Sham, ensuring Thailand maintained their fine start after a previous 5-0 rout of Laos.

Thailand, the tournament’s record seven-time champions, can seal a place in the semifinals with victory over the Philippines on Tuesday, according to the report. Malaysia have a bye in the next round and will not face the Philippines until Aug. 8, a fixture the report noted could potentially be a do-or-die clash for a place in the last four between the two sides.