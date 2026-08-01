Sean Payton cedes playcalling to Davis Webb; teammates weigh in

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton has turned over playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Davis Webb, a marked departure from nearly two decades in which Payton doubled as head coach and primary playcaller. Payton called plays since being hired by the New Orleans Saints in 2006, with the exception of brief stretches such as when he was injured on the sideline in 2011.

Other than quarterback Bo Nix’s surgically repaired right ankle, Payton’s decision to cede playcalling has been one of the defining topics of the Broncos’ offseason, and those close to the team say it is not yet clear how the change will play out on game day. “I guess it’s to be determined,” veteran right tackle Mike McGlinchey said when asked how Payton might act on game days without playcalling responsibilities.

Former and current staffers acknowledge Payton’s game-day intensity. “Look, everybody knows there’s ‘Game-day Sean,’ that intensity in games, that’s no secret,” a former Payton assistant coach said, adding that it is difficult to predict how in-game, high-pressure situations such as two-minute drills will unfold with a different playcaller in the booth.

Players and coaches praised Webb’s preparation and temperament. McGlinchey called Webb “a fiery guy” who is competitive and controlled, and said he expects Webb to bring strong energy and set a positive tone. Webb has already been performing a coordinator’s role in practice; the Broncos noted he is handling playcall duties in practices in a way similar to what former coordinator Joe Lombardi did the previous three offseasons.

Payton and quarterbacks coach work routines could shift as a result. Payton noted that during practice the coordinator is typically in the helmet with the quarterback, but that game day is different. Nix said the move could allow Payton to focus more on quarterback mechanics and teaching, adding that Payton can now “just straight up watch me and give me the knowledge that he has from the quarterback position.” Payton also said at the scouting combine that he had considered handing off playcalling duties at midseason.