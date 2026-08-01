Rookie Cyrus Allen quickly earns first‑team reps with Chiefs in camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — In three days of Kansas City Chiefs training camp, rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen has pushed into first‑team work with Patrick Mahomes and drawn the loudest reactions from fans during practice, according to the team’s camp coverage. Allen led all receivers with five catches during the projected starters’ 11‑on‑11 repetitions in Friday’s two‑hour session.

Mahomes connected with Allen on a diving, one‑handed intermediate catch that arrived between three defenders; safety Alohi Gilman attempted to punch the ball out but Allen retained control when he landed on the turf. Coach Andy Reid called his early work “nice” and said Friday that “the quarterback trusts him.”

Mahomes also targeted Allen as a third read on a 7‑on‑7 rep, completing a contested back‑shoulder fade near the sideline against cornerback Nohl Williams. Fellow receiver Xavier Worthy praised Allen’s emergence, saying, “This isn’t even surprising [to me]. He’s going to continue showing out in camp.”

Listed at 5‑foot‑11 and 180 pounds, Allen entered camp expected to compete with Nikko Remigio and Jalen Royals for the No. 4 receiver spot. Through the opening days, Allen has elevated his standing and earned the chance to remain in the huddle with Mahomes for the Chiefs’ first padded practice Monday. Late in Friday’s 11‑on‑11 work, Allen beat rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane for a long completion after a quick release, and he also completed a crossing‑route catch against tight coverage from nickel Chris Roland‑Wallace.

Allen, 23, described the adjustment to Mahomes’ timing, saying, “This [isn’t] college anymore. This is big‑boy ball. I’m on his time, and everything is very precise.” He also called the moment surreal because he used to play the Madden NFL game with Mahomes. Allen was a late bloomer in college, spending two seasons at Louisiana Tech and another at Texas A&M before continuing his career into his senior season.