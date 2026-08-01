Dolphins’ No. 1 pick Proctor adjusting to guard while learning NFL ropes

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — On the final play of a Friday practice, Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler slipped past rookie Kadyn Proctor and registered what coaches called a sack on quarterback Malik Willis. Proctor has largely held his own during the team’s first week of training camp, but the club expected veterans to win some reps.

Proctor said the moment served as a teaching opportunity, pointing to the emphasis veterans place on technique and the mental side of the game. He added that the speed of the NFL is manageable compared with college and that going against a long-time pro like Sieler is helping him learn.

The 21-year-old was the first draft pick under general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and is expected to help anchor a physical Dolphins offensive line. Although he played left tackle at Alabama, Miami plans to use him at left guard this season and will not cross-train him, a move first-year coach Jeff Hafley described as intended to keep the rookie from becoming overwhelmed.

Miami’s approach with Proctor loosely mirrors the path taken by Austin Jackson, who played left tackle as a rookie, spent his second season at left guard and later settled at right tackle. Jackson signed a three-year, $36 million extension in 2023 and credited his time at guard with improving his spatial understanding and confidence.

Proctor said the transition to guard has been relatively smooth and that everything’s a little closer than at tackle. He added he is learning to strike first and to put mistakes behind him, saying doubt will not linger because he has faced similar challenges since he was 17. Teammates have encouraged him not to fear mistakes and to keep competing.