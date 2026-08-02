Glenn adopts humbler approach as Jets enter Year 2

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — On the first day of his second training camp with the New York Jets, coach Aaron Glenn took a markedly different tone than a year ago, when he mentioned the “Super Bowl” twice in his opening remarks. “No slogans, no hype speeches,” Glenn said, adding that the focus this season is on improvement and notably avoiding Super Bowl references.

Glenn called his rookie season “a humbling learning experience,” saying he made mistakes in areas that included clock management, staffing and quarterback decisions. He acknowledged offseason work to address “blind spots” and expressed confidence that a refreshed approach — “Glenn 2.0” in his words — will be better than the original version.

The organization underwent significant change. Glenn replaced roughly half his coaching staff, including offensive and defensive coordinators, and brought in experienced personnel he knows well. That group includes offensive coordinator Frank Reich, quarterback Geno Smith and middle linebacker Demario Davis; Smith and Davis are returning for second and third stints with the team, respectively.

Glenn also shifted his own role on defense. Though Brian Duker holds the defensive-coordinator title, Glenn said he will call the plays and install a defense he said he “knows like the back of my hand.” Glenn described playcalling as his “superpower,” and said, “If there’s an issue, I can quickly fix it.” He had been more hands-off last season with former defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and fired Wilks with three games remaining.

Pressure remains. Glenn’s name appears on preseason “hot seat” lists after a 3-14 season, and while owner Woody Johnson kept him on, the coach acknowledged a thinner margin for error in 2026. General manager Darren Mougey, who did not work with Glenn before arriving in New York, said their relationship has strengthened in Year 2 and praised Glenn’s increased engagement with players and playcalling. “It’s been fun to watch,” Mougey said, citing Glenn’s energy and involvement on defense.