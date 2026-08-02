Mohamed Salah close to joining Trabzonspor as Beşiktaş suspend talks

Former Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is close to signing for Turkish club Trabzonspor after the team made significant progress in negotiations with his representatives, according to Footmercato. Trabzonspor are reportedly in pole position to complete the deal.

Turkish rivals Beşiktaş have suspended their discussions with Salah despite earlier reaching a verbal agreement over a one-year contract with the option of a further season, Footmercato adds.

Manchester City are preparing a surprise move for Chelsea winger Pedro Neto as new manager Enzo Maresca looks to bolster his attacking options, The Sun reports. Neto, who previously worked under Maresca at Stamford Bridge, could leave for about £70 million, with Chelsea open to talks even as they consider him a key member of the squad. AC Milan are also monitoring the Portugal international, who is said to be keen on remaining in the Premier League.

Ajax winger Mika Godts is attracting interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, TEAMtalk reports. The 21-year-old finished last season with 17 goals and 13 assists from 34 appearances, and Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up their pursuit. TEAMtalk says a fee of around €50 million would be sufficient to secure his transfer.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have joined Newcastle United in the race for Atalanta centre back Giorgio Scalvini, The Sun reports. Atalanta are prepared to listen to offers in the region of €50 million, and Chelsea have already made contact with Scalvini’s representatives. Spurs are monitoring the Italy international as a potential replacement should captain Cristian Romero depart.

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is open to a move to Paris Saint-Germain as contract talks with Barcelona have stalled, Matteo Moretto reports. Negotiations between the clubs are expected to begin in the coming days to determine a final fee. Additional rumors circulating include Tottenham making an opening offer for Victor Osimhen (Ekrem Konur); Arsenal and Newcastle negotiating over Bruno Guimarães (Fabrizio Romano); interest in Curtis Jones from Internazionale (TEAMtalk); and a range of other transfer developments reported by Fabrizio Romano, TalkSPORT, the Athletic, and Footmercato.