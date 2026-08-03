Indonesia can clinch ASEAN semifinal with victory over Vietnam

BOGOR, Indonesia — Indonesia can secure a place in the 2026 ASEAN Championship semifinals on Monday if they defeat Vietnam at Pakansari Stadium, with a win taking their group tally to nine points and ensuring a top-two finish in Group A even before their final match against Singapore.

Indonesia have won their opening two matches of the tournament, beating Cambodia and Timor-Leste, and have scored eight goals while conceding once. Despite those results, Indonesia coach John Herdman said the side remains a work in progress and views the match as an important step in the team’s development.

Herdman told reporters on Sunday that Vietnam are “a very strong team” led by an unbeaten coach who has won tournaments in East Asia, praising their organisation, commitment and preparation. He noted Vietnam began camp on June 22 and have played seven matches in that period without defeat, adding that Indonesia must continue to grow throughout the competition.

Vietnam coach Kim Sang-Sik also underlined the match’s significance after his side drew 0-0 at home with Singapore last Friday. “Tomorrow’s match is extremely important for our chances of progressing to the next round,” the South Korean said, adding that Vietnam know they must win and that away conditions may present a mental and physical challenge.

Herdman described Monday as a chance to “take control of the group” and to measure progress against the defending champions. He also highlighted Indonesia striker Mitchell Baker as a potential threat for Vietnam, noting the forward has already registered goals in the tournament.