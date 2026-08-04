Vikings emphasize unity as McCarthy-Murray quarterback battle continues

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have staged an uncommon quarterback competition this summer, a situation coach Kevin O’Connell said the team’s culture and leadership have been counted on to blunt, according to ESPN. Teams seldom hold these camps because starting quarterbacks are scarce, practice reps are limited and coaches risk creating locker-room divisions.

ESPN reported that during the first week of camp four of the Vikings’ eight 2025 captains were asked how they were maintaining neutrality. Safety Joshua Metellus said leaders must keep the locker room connected and remind teammates that competition exists in every position group, not just at quarterback, a point made to limit outside noise about a divided team, according to ESPN.

Running back Aaron Jones Sr., in his 10th NFL season, told reporters he has never entered a training camp without an established starter and is conscious that individual plays can sway the competition. Jones spent six seasons in Green Bay alongside Aaron Rodgers before the Packers transitioned to Jordan Love in 2023, and Sam Darnold took most first-team reps when Jones arrived in Minnesota in 2024. McCarthy was widely viewed as the initial frontrunner when camp opened in 2025, ESPN reported.

Many teammates have embraced J.J. McCarthy over the past two years, ESPN noted, citing his outgoing personality and his recovery from a rookie season lost to injury. McCarthy is 23 years old and has appeared in 10 NFL games with 243 pass attempts. Former teammate O’Neill told the Green Light podcast that he admires McCarthy and suggested early-career box scores do not define a player, according to ESPN.

O’Connell said his focus is on the particulars of the competition and on preparing the offense so either player can operate effectively, ESPN reported. Observers have noted contrasting demeanors: McCarthy will celebrate downfield during practice, while Kyler Murray tends to stay at the line of scrimmage and offer a more reserved interaction, according to ESPN.