McCarthy adopts ‘Tempered’ theme, blending Pittsburgh grit with sports science

LATROBE, Pa. — New shirts reading “Tempered” in gold lettering awaited the Pittsburgh Steelers after their first team meeting of the 2026 training camp, with the back of the shirt spelling out the slogan’s definition: “More than talented. More than tough. Tempered.” Coach Mike McCarthy told ESPN he chose the word to draw parallels between the city’s steel-making history and the way he wants the team to come together.

McCarthy has framed “tempered” to mean not only hardened and resilient but also controlled in the development of that strength. “Everything’s calculated,” he said, noting he uses GPS data from devices worn by players to shape practice plans and monitor conditioning. “Everything’s regulated. There’s obviously science behind it,” McCarthy added, according to ESPN, later noting that individual genetic backgrounds factor into how the staff designs work for different players.

Through five practices, the differences between McCarthy’s approach and the tenure of former coach Mike Tomlin have been noticeable, players said. Guard Spencer Anderson relayed McCarthy’s message that the team should reflect the city’s blue-collar roots: “Button up, bring your lunch pail and let’s go,” Anderson said, paraphrasing the coach. Anderson added that McCarthy emphasized not folding under pressure: “When the heat comes, you got to make steel.”

McCarthy’s drills have been deliberately tempered and more reliant on sports science, a change that showed up in the team’s first padded practice. Monday’s session was less physical than the early padded practices typical under Tomlin from 2007 to 2025, and running backs and linebackers did not open with the traditional backs-on-backers matchups. Instead, offensive linemen and pass rushers worked against one another while skill players ran a 7-on-7 period. Running back Jaylen Warren said the different feel was understandable and consistent with a goal of keeping players healthy for the season.

McCarthy described the program as “all by design,” pointing to the commitment shown in spring work and the science used to regulate practice load. Players acknowledged the contrast in approaches while stressing the shared objective: keep players ready and prioritize the season, according to ESPN.