Morocco held 0-0 by Senegal, advance to WAFCON quarterfinals; Algeria also through

Morocco were held to a 0-0 draw by Senegal in Rabat on Monday but still moved into the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals, while Algeria also advanced after beating Kenya 2-0. Kenya returned home without a point or a goal following their first appearance in the tournament in a decade.

The match at Moulay El Hassan Stadium was tense from the start, reflecting strained relations between the two countries since the controversial Africa Cup of Nations final in Rabat in January. The fixture was often frantic and risked boiling over on several occasions.

Teenage Senegal goalkeeper Adji Ndiaye stood out, making seven saves and twice denying Yasmin Mrabet from the penalty spot. Morocco had been awarded a penalty in the 69th minute when Sakina Ouzraoui Diki was felled by Mareme Babou and Aïssatou Fall; Mrabet’s first effort was saved, VAR flagged the keeper for leaving her line, and the referee ordered the same taker to reattempt. Mrabet stepped up again and saw her second penalty blocked as well. Adji also denied Ouzraoui early on and stopped an Élodie Nakkach attempt moments before half-time.

Senegal had a near miss before halftime when Ndeye Awa Diakhate’s volley struck the crossbar. Morocco thought they had a penalty in the 51st minute after Sokhna Nogaye Pene appeared to handle, but replays showed the ball struck her head before her arm and the spotkick was overturned. The match saw further incidents, including a booking for Mbayang Sow after she pushed Maryame Atiq. Adji, who turns 20 on Tuesday, said to CAF that her side were disappointed but would work to come back stronger.

Morocco will face the runner-up from Group B — one of Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Tanzania or South Africa — in Rabat on Saturday, while Algeria meet the Group B winner in Casablanca earlier that day. Algeria’s 2-0 victory included a goal from Marine Dafeur as they completed their group-stage campaign.