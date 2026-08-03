Bengals’ Ted Karras brings chessboard to locker room, fuels camp camaraderie

CINCINNATI — Center Ted Karras brought a chessboard into the Bengals’ locker room, and it has quickly become a focal point during the first week of training camp. A game between Karras and long-snapper William Wagner ended in a stalemate after what Wagner described as a late defensive king move. “He had me dead to rights,” Wagner said.

Camp has featured spirited practices, a noted scuffle and an edge from a team determined to return to the postseason. Alongside those football moments, the chessboard has offered a low-key way for players to unwind and build chemistry, a dynamic offensive tackle Andrew Coker compared to a personality test. “Chess is like a personality game,” Coker said. “It’s like, what are you thinking? Are you trying to go? Are you playing defensive? Playing the long game?”

The chessboard’s arrival grew out of a practical need. After the Bengals used their April draft to add center Connor Lew (No. 128) and tackle Brian Parker II (No. 189), seating along the locker-room wall shifted. Karras wanted a table for the position group; rookie left guard Dylan Fairchild found a brown circular table on Facebook Marketplace for roughly $300. “I just wanted something to do,” Karras said, so he brought the chessboard.

After a practice, the inaugural match between Karras and Coker drew a crowd that included quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Joe Flacco. Teammates watched the moves and reacted, at times adding pressure to the players across the board. Wide-ranging interest has included tight end Erick All Jr., who said chessboards were common at Michigan when he played alongside Wagner and defensive backs D.J. Turner II and Dax Hill.

All estimates his highest Elo rating around 980 but said Burrow remains the locker room’s top player; Burrow declined to disclose his rating. For the Bengals, the informal gatherings matter beyond the board. After missing the playoffs three straight seasons following their 2021 Super Bowl appearance, players say the small moments of camaraderie are a meaningful part of preparing for the 2026 campaign. “It felt good, the guys all gathering around the table,” All said. “It’s a good way to bring guys [together].”