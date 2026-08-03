Key position battles shaping 2026 NFL depth charts

NFL training camps are underway as teams sort out depth charts ahead of the 2026 season. According to NFL Nation, reporters are tracking daily practice observations as players vie for spots on the final 53-man rosters and for clarity on who will start and who will back up. The Cincinnati Bengals continue to seek a third receiving option behind Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings remain undecided at the Week 1 quarterback spot.

At Buffalo, left guard is a priority, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, noting the need to protect quarterback Josh Allen. According to NFL Nation’s Alaina Getzenberg, veteran Austin Corbett remains the early leader for the open spot while competing with Alec Anderson. Anderson, 26, has served as a sixth lineman and backup in two full seasons on the 53-man roster; Corbett, 30, has started 78 career games.

The Miami wide receiver room is a focal point this summer. Marcel Louis-Jacques of NFL Nation reports Jalen Tolbert, Malik Washington and Tutu Atwell separated as the top three during spring practice, with rookies Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman Jr. close behind. Jalen Reagor, Tahj Washington and Theo Wease Jr. will also compete for reps, as will rookie Chris Bell, who could rejoin the group after returning from the active/NFI list. No receiver on the roster had more than 317 receiving yards last season.

In New England, Mike Reiss of NFL Nation notes A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs are locks while Mack Hollins provides a bigger presence against safeties in the run game. Kayshon Boutte has been an early training-camp standout, joined in competition by 2025 third-round pick Kyle Williams and inside options Pop Douglas and Efton Chism III, creating seven potentially roster-worthy receivers.

New York’s cornerback battle includes a locked-in Brandon Stephens on one side and a fight for the other between Nahshon Wright and Azareye’h Thomas, according to Rich Cimini of NFL Nation. Rookie D’Angelo Ponds could push for playing time. Thomas, a 2025 third-round pick, is seen as having more upside, while Wright brings a longer track record; Wright had five interceptions last season with the Chicago Bears, five more than the entire Jets defense recorded.

The Baltimore center job is a key camp storyline as the Ravens look to replace three-time Pro Bowl pick Tyler Linderbaum, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. NFL Nation reports the competition is between recently signed Ethan Pocic and Danny Pinter, with Pocic being eased back from a December torn Achilles while Pinter has worked with the first team.