MLB trade deadline 2026: Top players most likely to be moved Monday

It is trade deadline day in MLB for 2026, and the market has already delivered a blockbuster: Tarik Skubal was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers as they pursue a third straight title, according to the report. Several other high-profile names — including Mason Miller, C.J. Abrams, Zach Neto, George Kirby and Otto López — remain in the rumor mill, the report adds.

The piece highlights 10 players viewed as most likely to be traded, noting that nine of the 10 are expected to reach free agency. That reduces the likelihood teams will demand an overall top-50 prospect in return, a contrast with the Skubal deal, according to the report.

Luis Arraez leads the National League with a .324 batting average and has shown improved defense at second base, according to the report. He offers limited power and does not walk often, but his on-base percentage is above average and he can fit atop a lineup. Arraez spent most of 2025 at first base for the Padres before improving his footwork at second, and he said at the All-Star Game that he views trades as business and expects to play second base if moved. The report lists the Red Sox, Rays, Twins and Padres as his best fits and notes several teams have second-base needs: the Twins shifted Luke Keaschall to the outfield, Jake Cronenworth is hitting .214 for San Diego, and Curtis Mead of the Red Sox suffered a broken left wrist in his first game with the team.

Clay Holmes is another name near the top of the list. The Mets already moved Freddy Peralta, and the report identifies Holmes as a likely next trade candidate. Holmes carries a $12 million player option for 2027 that he is expected to decline, though the labor landscape complicates that decision. He missed two months after breaking his right leg and is currently rehabbing in the minors. The conversion that made him a starter in New York has been effective: Holmes has a 3.26 ERA in 40 starts over two seasons and ranks among the majors in groundball rate.

Foster Griffin is cited as one of the season’s surprises after signing a $5.5 million deal following three seasons in Japan. Despite his rookie status, Griffin will be eligible for free agency. The 31-year-old is 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA, averaging fewer than one strikeout per inning and allowing 19 home runs in 129 1/3 innings. His fastball averages 91 mph but hitters are 0.197 against it; he leans on a cutter against right-handed batters and recently ran a streak of eight straight starts allowing one run, according to the report.