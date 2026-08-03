Pochettino commits to USMNT through 2030; experts weigh staying amid European interest

Mauricio Pochettino has signed on to remain U.S. men’s national team manager through the 2030 FIFA World Cup, a decision made despite reported springtime flirtations with AC Milan and the U.S. elimination in the World Cup round of 16 by Belgium, according to ESPN.

ESPN asked national team analysts Jeff Carlisle, Bill Connelly, Cesar Hernandez and Lizzy Becherano to assess what has worked under Pochettino and where improvements are needed. Carlisle credited the coach with restoring accountability: no player’s spot is automatic and playing time must be earned.

Connelly praised the way Pochettino got his core starters to play cohesive soccer and adopt a style that leveraged the team’s athletic strengths, drawing a parallel to the manager’s Tottenham sides. Connelly also highlighted the development of Alex Freeman and called the approach effective until the Belgium match.

Hernandez pointed to a clear shift in squad identity and culture after Pochettino took charge, noting the coach elevated the entire roster even amid debate over omissions such as Diego Luna. Becherano emphasized that discipline, mentality and passion rose under Pochettino; Tim Ream told ESPN that in training ‘everything matters,’ underlining the intensity the coach brought to daily preparations.

Carlisle urged Pochettino to focus on controllable factors and not dwell on elements outside his control, citing as an example the 2025 Gold Cup when U.S. fans were reportedly outnumbered at some matches. According to ESPN, the panel’s analysis centered on the manager’s impact on culture, competition and player development as key determinants of whether the partnership endures through the full contract.