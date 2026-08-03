Vietnam regain top spot in Group A with 3-0 win over Indonesia

BOGOR, Indonesia — Reigning champions Vietnam reclaimed control of ASEAN Championship Group A with a 3-0 victory over hosts Indonesia at Pakansari Stadium on Monday evening, according to the match report.

Vietnam arrived in Bogor after a 0-0 draw with Singapore and were widely regarded as underdogs against an Indonesia side that had scored eight goals and conceded one in wins over Cambodia and Timor-Leste. The home supporters were vociferous before kickoff, jeering Vietnam’s names, but their noise was short-lived.

The visitors opened the scoring in the sixth minute. Nguyễn Hai Long threaded a probing pass from the left to Nguyễn Hoàng Đức, whose slide-rule pass found Nguyễn Văn Vĩ making a clever run from deep. With little angle, Văn Vĩ squeezed a shot into the near post as goalkeeper Nadeo Argawinata anticipated a cross.

Eight minutes later Vietnam doubled their lead through Hai Long. He was allowed to carry the ball down the left from near the halfway line and finished after being left with space in a one-on-one situation. Indonesia struggled to create clear-cut chances thereafter as Vietnam coach Kim Sang-Sik’s defensive plan limited meaningful passages of play for the hosts.

With 19 minutes remaining the contest was effectively settled when substitute Rafaelson, who had not started the match, raced through on goal following an enterprising run and a release pass from Hoàng Đức, and finished past Nadeo. The result leaves Vietnam well placed to seal top spot when they complete their group campaign against fourth-placed Cambodia on Friday, while Indonesia must travel to face Singapore in a winner-takes-all fixture, with Singapore currently one point clear in second place, according to the match report.