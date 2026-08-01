Philippines rallies past Laos 4-1 for first win at 2026 ASEAN Championship

Philippines recovered from an early deficit to beat Laos 4-1 and register its first points at the 2026 ASEAN Hyundai Cup on Saturday at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane, according to the match report. The visitors needed more than a half to find their rhythm but pulled away in the second period to secure the victory.

Laos took a surprise lead in the seventh minute when Damoth Thongkhamsavath fired a long-range strike past goalkeeper Quincy Kammeraad, a goal that held until halftime, according to the match report. Philippines coach Carles Cuadrat had switched from a 4-5-1 to a 4-3-3 and reshuffled his backline, inserting Christian Rontini, Adrian Ugelvik and John Lucero for Scott Woods, Noah Leddel and Santiago Rublico. Gavin Muens and Kenji Nishioka also started in midfield in place of Oskari Kekkonen and Pocholo Bugas.

Laos were reduced to 10 men in the 14th minute when defender Phetdavanh Somsanid received a straight red card, according to the match report. Despite the numerical advantage, Philippines struggled to break down a compact Laos defence in the first half, with efforts from Javier Gayoso, Lucero, Daisuke Sato and Cole Mrowka failing to find the target.

The visitors turned the match around after the break. John Lucero equalized in the 47th minute with a right-footed finish from a Scott Woods pass, and five minutes later Cole Mrowka’s shot deflected off Laos defender Viengxay Sydavong for an own goal to put Philippines ahead, according to the match report. Javier Gayoso extended the lead to 3-1 in the 60th minute by calmly converting a penalty for his sixth international goal, and Daisuke Sato sealed the win in the 88th with a powerful header from Nishioka’s set-piece delivery.

Philippines dominated the attacking numbers, outshooting Laos 25-8 and capitalizing on their chances in the second half, according to the match report. The victory keeps Philippines’ hopes of advancing to the semifinals alive while Laos remain winless after three matches following scoreless defeats to Thailand and Malaysia.

Philippines will return to action on Aug. 4 against Thailand at New Clark City Stadium and will be hoping for a draw between Thailand and Malaysia to improve their prospects in Group B, according to the match report.