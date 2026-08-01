Liverpool vs Leeds in Chicago: kickoff, stream, venue and team news

Liverpool and Leeds meet in Chicago to continue preparation for the 2026/27 Premier League season, with the friendly taking place at Soldier Field. The match comes in Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola’s first preseason in charge after the club finished fifth in the Premier League last season, while Leeds completed last season in 14th under Daniel Farke.

The game will be shown on both clubs’ streaming services, All Red Video and LUTV, according to the clubs. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 2 at 4 p.m. ET, which is 9 p.m. BST, 1:30 a.m. IST on Monday, Aug. 3, and 6 a.m. AEST on Monday, Aug. 3.

Liverpool travelled to the United States having beaten Wrexham in New York and Sunderland in Nashville as part of the tour. The Reds were initially without several senior players in the travelling party, with Dominik Szoboszlai captaining the XI against Wrexham, according to Liverpool. Ryan Gravenberch, Alexander Isak, Jérémy Jacquet and Florian Wirtz were all expected to see their first action of the summer in Chicago. Rio Ngumoha, who scored after coming off the bench against Wrexham, could earn more minutes.

One notable absence for Liverpool is Joe Gomez, who is set to miss the start of the Premier League season after suffering an injury against Sunderland, the club reported.

Leeds’ U.S. tour featured a defeat to Wrexham in Tampa before victory over Sunderland in New Jersey, where Lukas Nmecha scored the only goal. Harry Wilson made an appearance against Wrexham, and Tarik Muharemović made his Leeds debut against Sunderland. The defender joined from Italian club Sassuolo in a deal reported at £34.1 million ($45.9 million), according to Leeds.