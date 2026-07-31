Hariss urges focus as Singapore move closer to ASEAN Championship semifinals

HANOI, Vietnam — Singapore opened the 2026 ASEAN Championship with victories over Cambodia and Timor-Leste before securing a 0-0 draw with defending champions Vietnam at Mỹ Đình National Stadium, leaving the Lions with seven points from three games, according to ESPN.

The result leaves Singapore top of Group A and on a bye. They will monitor Monday’s meeting between Indonesia and Vietnam knowing that, provided that match does not finish level, avoiding defeat to Indonesia on Aug. 7 would be enough to secure a second consecutive semifinal berth, ESPN reported.

Captain Hariss Harun cautioned against complacency after the draw. “Nothing’s done yet,” he told ESPN, adding that the team can take confidence from the performance but still has areas to improve. Hariss said the squad wanted three points but would accept one and focus on the next home game to get the points needed to qualify, according to ESPN.

The match saw Vietnam create several openings, with Singapore goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud producing a pair of important saves and the woodwork also denying Nguyễn Đình Bắc and Hêndrio. Singapore threatened late on as Jacob Mahler was denied by Vietnam keeper Lê Giang Patrik and Shawal Anuar twice failed to convert follow-up opportunities, ESPN reported.

The draw also reflected the direction since Gavin Lee was appointed permanent coach last November. Hariss noted the team’s demanding internal standards, the difficulty of competing while in preseason, and a sense of frustration at missed chances late in the game, but praised the defensive effort and the players’ resolve to stay in the contest, according to ESPN. Last year’s qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup represented the nation’s first continental berth earned on merit since hosting the tournament in 1984, ESPN added.