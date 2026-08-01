Lions welcome Sam LaPorta back after herniated-disc surgery

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions began training camp with Pro Bowl tight end Sam LaPorta back on the field as he works his way back from a season-ending back injury, coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday.

LaPorta underwent surgery in November to repair a fully herniated disc after experiencing numbness, tingling and muscle loss following a Nov. 9 game. He began rehabbing with Lions director of player health and performance Brett Fischer in early January, about five weeks after the operation, and was fully cleared for training camp in early July after limited participation in the offseason program.

Campbell said the team has monitored LaPorta closely and would manage his workload in padded practices. “Sometimes you’ve got to protect the player from himself, he’d be one of those guys, too,” Campbell said, noting the club wants to make sure LaPorta is physically ready as the Lions move toward contact work.

LaPorta, entering the final year of his rookie contract and eligible for an extension, said financial motivation helped during rehabilitation but that contract matters would be left to his agent and the organization. He reported no lingering pain or discomfort during the opening week of camp and said he is feeling good about the 2026 season.

As a rookie in 2023, LaPorta led all NFL tight ends with 10 receiving touchdowns and set the NFL rookie tight end record with 86 receptions. He has scored 20 touchdowns over 42 career games. LaPorta described his recovery as a phased return of nerve strength, beginning in the glute and moving down through the hamstring to the calves, and said he has had several months of running, cutting and sprinting before beginning to take hits in camp.