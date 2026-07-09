Marcus Spears Jr. reclassifies to 2026, commits to Texas

Marcus Spears Jr. reclassified into the 2026 class and committed to the Texas Longhorns on Thursday, ESPN reported. The 17-year-old had been the top player in the 2027 class after an earlier reclassification, and now slots in at No. 4 in the 2026 rankings.

According to ESPN, Spears immediately bolsters Texas’ frontcourt, joining TCU transfer David Punch — an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection last season — and returning center Matas Vokietaitis, who was one of the best big men in SEC conference play. Spears provides added rim protection and rim-running that should complement Punch’s physicality and Vokietaitis’ post-up game.

ESPN noted roster alignment questions remain, including whether all three interior players can be on the floor together and whether coach Sean Miller will use Auburn transfer Elyjah Freeman as a more traditional small forward alongside two of the three bigs. Spears’ father cited Miller’s work developing former Arizona forward Aaron Gordon and forward Dailyn Swain as a factor in the decision, ESPN reported.

The commitment comes on the heels of an already strong offseason for Texas. ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 had Texas at No. 7 before the addition; Borzello wrote the Longhorns should move into the top five in the next update. Texas’ incoming transfers include Punch, point guard Isaiah Johnson (Colorado), Mikey Lewis (Saint Mary’s), Freeman and Amari Evans (Tennessee). A top-five recruiting class features five-star guard and McDonald’s All-American Austin Goosby and top-50 shooter Bo Ogden.

Spears will not be eligible for the NBA draft until 2028, according to ESPN, giving him two college seasons and two offseasons to develop. ESPN’s evaluation cited his mobility and switchability as strengths, while noting his 3-point shot is low in volume but shows promising mechanics (52.6% on limited attempts) and his free-throw rate sits at about 65%. Those areas, ESPN wrote, will be key to his draft positioning over the next two years.