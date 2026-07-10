McGregor draws most bets, but bigger wagers favor Holloway at UFC 329

Bookmakers report the larger sums are backing Max Holloway while Conor McGregor is drawing the bulk of individual wagers ahead of Saturday’s UFC 329 main event in Las Vegas. DK Sports listed Holloway as a -225 favorite on Friday with McGregor at +185, after the line opened as high as Holloway -345 and moved as action skewed heavily toward McGregor.

BetMGM reported that 85 percent of the bets were on McGregor, and that the most popular prop at the bookmaker was McGregor to win by knockout or disqualification at +250. Caesars Sportsbook described similar one-sided ticket volume on McGregor but said the larger, more lucrative wagers had been placed on Holloway.

“We have seen some sizable wagers on Holloway, with one customer placing $50,000 on him, and a few others have tickets in the $10,000-$20,000 range,” said Brandon Yaeger, Caesars’ lead combat sports trader. “The biggest bet we’ve seen on McGregor so far is $13,000 at +180 odds.” Yaeger added that sportsbooks expected interest to increase by the time McGregor made his ring walk.

The fight is a rematch of a 2013 meeting that McGregor won by unanimous decision. The bout headlines UFC 329 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Holloway enters the fight with a 27-9-0 record and 12 knockouts, coming off a unanimous-decision loss to Charles Oliveira in March. McGregor, who turns 38 this month, is 22-6-0 with 19 knockouts and has not fought since suffering a broken leg in 2021 against Dustin Poirier. McGregor has lost three of his past four fights dating to 2018, and his last UFC victory came against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in January 2020.