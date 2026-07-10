All-time leaders in consecutive PGA Tour cuts

Tiger Woods holds the PGA Tour record for consecutive cuts made, compiling a streak of 142 from 1998-2005. That run ended at the AT&T Byron Nelson on May 13, 2005, according to PGA Tour records.

Behind Woods on the all-time list are Byron Nelson with 113 consecutive cuts from 1941-48, Jack Nicklaus with 105 from 1970-76 and Hale Irwin with 86 from 1975-78, according to the same compiled list.

Scottie Scheffler entered the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open having made 78 consecutive cuts, a streak that stretched from 2022 through 2026. Scheffler was viewed as the most likely contemporary candidate to threaten the all-time mark, but he is headed for his first missed cut since 2022.

Other active streaks include players such as Matt Fitzpatrick and Hideki Matsuyama, who are noted among those with the most consecutive cuts made on the PGA Tour.

The full all-time top five for consecutive PGA Tour cuts made is: Tiger Woods, 142 (1998-2005); Byron Nelson, 113 (1941-48); Jack Nicklaus, 105 (1970-76); Hale Irwin, 86 (1975-78); and Scottie Scheffler, 78 (2022-26).