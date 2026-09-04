NBA 2K27 review: eras, Fire & Concrete MyPlayer and upgraded creation

Annual sports releases must balance new features with familiar gameplay, and Visual Concepts’ newest NBA 2K entry arrives as the NBA season approaches. The game seeks to offer fresh experiences while retaining the series’ established structure.

This year’s MyPlayer mode, titled Fire & Concrete, follows a former high school star whose college path was derailed before working back up. The journey progresses from streetball tournaments to the G-League and into the NBA, with challenges and character development designed to keep the storyline straightforward and engaging.

Animations have been refined, with improved fluidity on layups and up-and-unders; layup animations vary by attack angle and player attributes so no two attempts look exactly alike, even from the same player. The woman player creation system has received major upgrades, now using the same engine, customization options and attribute builds as the male players. Woman MyPlayers can be taken to The City and may participate in coed versions of every game type there.

NBA 2K27 includes era-based gameplay spanning the Magic vs. Bird Era (1983), Jordan Era (1991), Kobe Era (2003), LeBron Era (2010) and Steph Era (2016). Games in each era feature period-appropriate rosters, TV graphics and jerseys, and the title applies filters to emulate how games looked on television at the time. The era modes allow for retro matchups, such as the Seattle SuperSonics facing the New Jersey Nets.

MyTeam remains a card-collection mode that requires time and Virtual Currency (VC) to build a competitive roster. MyGM returns as a role-playing management mode in which the player acts as a franchise general manager, handling ownership goals, roster construction and player satisfaction while choosing whether to simulate or play games. The WNBA options include The W for MyPlayer progression and MyWNBA for franchise control. The City returns as a robust online hub, but an online account is necessary to access much of its content. Defensive control is described as unforgiving in both three-on-three and five-on-five formats.