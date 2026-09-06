Patriots outline backup plan if TreVeyon Henderson misses Week 1

TreVeyon Henderson’s availability for Wednesday night’s season opener at Seattle (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC) remained uncertain after an ankle issue kept the rookie out of practice since Aug. 24. Henderson, who played in every regular-season and playoff game in 2025, provides the Patriots with home-run speed and a consistent scoring threat.

Rhamondre Stevenson would remain the unquestioned starter if Henderson is limited or inactive. Stevenson logged 46 snaps to Henderson’s 25 in last season’s opener and came out of training camp feeling good physically. Coach Mike Vrabel has lauded Stevenson’s blitz pickup, saying Saturday that “the way he finished last year was exciting” and adding, “I love the way that Rhamondre protects.”

The only other running back on New England’s 53-man roster is rookie Corey Kiner, whom the Patriots acquired in a trade from the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 28 after Terrell Jennings was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 13. New England had tried to sign Kiner after the 2025 draft when he instead went to the San Francisco 49ers. Kiner has appeared in four games for 30 offensive snaps; integrating him into a larger role 13 days after joining the team would be a rapid jump.

That context gives practice-squad options a clear role in the contingency plan. Lan Larison and Hassan Haskins are candidates to be elevated. Larison, a second-year back from UC Davis (5-11, 209), spent last season on injured reserve with a foot issue and initially joined the team as an undrafted free agent. Haskins (6-2, 228) is a four-year veteran with 44 games of NFL experience and first broke in on Vrabel’s Tennessee Titans roster in 2023. Larison offers familiarity with coordinator Josh McDaniels’ scheme for pass protection, while Haskins brings game experience; both also contribute on special teams, particularly punt protection.

Henderson rushed for 911 yards on 180 attempts (5.1 average) with nine touchdowns in 2025, and became the first player in franchise history to record four 50-yard runs or rushing touchdowns in a single season. He added nine receptions for 35 yards and a receiving score. The team worked its first- and second-down plan without Henderson on Thursday and practiced in full pads Saturday, with QB Drake Maye noting that they “blocked and hit.” Henderson’s ankle injury has clouded the immediate outlook for New England’s backfield rotation.